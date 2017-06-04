Devotion: Use your mouth for strength

Psalms 8 : 1-2 ” O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have set your glory above the heavens. Out of the mouth of babes and infants, you have established strength because of your foes, to still the enemy and the avenger.”

Your words that come out of you are strong and therefore use them to effect some changes to your life. Strength is established in the mouth. You may be weak physically but if you always declare strength, that will be the direction of your life. Use the strength in your mouth to stop every power of the enemy and avenger. The scripture above says even in the mouth of the babes or young ones there is still strength. You may be a new Believer but your words can affect changes to the world around you.

When the world around you seem to be in the state of darkness and confusion, don’t despair. Don’t be confused, know what to do. Use the Word like God to change your world. Speak the Word of God with power and cause change. Prophesy to the situation. Don’t sit down to complain because it will get worse. Use your mouth to recreate. You were given the divine nature. What you declare is what you get. Job 22:28.” You shall also decree a thing, and it shall be established to you: and the light shall shine on your ways.”

Even when things are getting out of hand, continue good declarations. Don’t speak your problems. Declare the desired results. Job 22:29. “When men are cast down, then you shall say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.”

Joel 3:10. “… let the weak say, I am strong.” Declare strength in the midst of weakness. Divine health, prosperity, promotion, uplifting, good report and other positives(Philippians 4:8). Continue working hard as you are declaring good. You will see the manifestation soon.

Confession

I am strong, I am operating in abundance. I am operating in divine health. I move from glory to glory. Failure is not my portion. I know who I am. I am a success. In Jesus Name. Amen

