Man sets church ablaze

An angry man in Kasungu district has burnt down a Church of Christ building after suspecting the pastor of having an affair with his wife.

Kasungu police public relations officer Edna Mzingwitsa told Malawi24 that the incident happened on May 26 in Nephtali village where the church is situated.

The man, Benjamin Kabanga, had been accusing his wife of cheating on him with the pastor for some time and sometimes he would beat her up.

On the day of the arson, Kabanga had a quarrel with his wife over the cheating accusations and during the dispute he started assaulting her.

The woman then fled to the pastor’s house and upon seeing that his wife was seeking refuge at the house of the man he accused her of having an affair with, Kabanga rushed to the church where he set it ablaze.

He has since been arrested and has been charged with arson. Benjamin Kabanga comes from Matako village, Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in Kasungu.