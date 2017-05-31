Zomba stadium contractor named

Zomba City Council has signed a K634 million contract with Blantyre based Dec Construction to transform Zomba community centre ground into a stadium.

The contract that was signed on Saturday will see the company constructing the first phase of the 20,000 seater stadium.

According to information made available, in the first phase the contractor is expected to rehabilitate the community hall, construct shops and car parks as well as VIP section of the stadium. The stadium is expected to be done in three phases.

The signing of the contract was witnessed by different sectors including the sports fraternity in the city and the principal secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Stuart Ligomeka.

The plan to have Zomba community centre ground transformed into a stadium will materialise soon following assurance from the city council. The field has for a long time played host to Malawi’s top flight league matches by virtue of being a home ground to Zomba based teams.

Red Lions, Cobbe Barracks and Zomba United are some of the teams who find home at the Zomba Ground.

Reports indicate that the project will start in June as such it will be closed to football action. This means all Super League teams based in the city will have to use other venues for matches during the period of construction.