FAM to get huge chunk of Top 8 prize money

The money that teams participating in the Airtel Top 8 cup expected to get might be flowing back to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Four of the country’s football giants have been fined following incidences that happened during their previous matches in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

According to a press statement by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) signed by its secretary Alfred Gunda, Moyale, Be Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets have been punished for unsporting behaviour during the games.

FAM has fined Wanderers K500,000 for failing to control fans who invaded the pitch after the semifinal against Moyale Barracks on Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium which ended 3-2 in favour of Wanderers.

Apart from that, Wanderers have been sanctioned K300,000 for failing to take precautionary measures to control their supporters from tampering with goal posts at half time as the club’s three supporters touched and urinated against the southern goal posts of Bingu Stadium which is contrary to article 24.9 of the 2017 Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations.

FAM has also fined Wanderers K50,000 for failing to bring required equipment to the pre-match meeting which is contrary to article 24.

On the other hand, Moyale Barracks have been fined K300,000 for failing to control their supporter who walked from their stand and touched the northern goal posts.

FAM has as well punished Bullets with K450,000 fine for failing to control their supporters from denying Silver Strikers access to train at the match venue on the eve of their Airtel Top 8 Quarterfinal second leg match.

Furthermore, Silver Strikers have been slapped with K300,000 fine for failing to take precautionary measures to control their players and officials from using undesignated entry point into Civo stadium during their game against Kamuzu Barracks in the Airtel Top 8 on Sunday. Silver won the match on post-match penalties.

Gunda said any aggrieved party is free to appeal to FAM’s Disciplinary Committee within 48 hours.