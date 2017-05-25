Mpulura, Nyirenda warned by FAM

…Ramadhan also cautioned

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned Blantyre United head coach Leo Mpulura and Masters Security General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda against speaking ill about officials and referees in the media.

This follows war of words between the two officials just days before a TNM Super League match between their clubs. Masters Security won the game 3-1.

Mpulura accused his opponents of corrupting referees in order to influence matches in their favour. He told the local media that Masters Security got promoted into the top flight league because of buying favours from men in black.

This prompted Nyirenda to hit back by insulting Mpulura, a development that did not go well with the FA.

Now, the country’s soccer governing body has released two separate statements condemning the behaviour of the two officials.

Furthermore, the FA has warned the tough spoken officials to refrain from exchanging words in the media to avoid the wrath of the association.

“FAM found you guilty of violating article 57 of the FAM Disciplinary Code for insulting match officials accusing them of being corrupt thereby violating the principles of fair play.

“FAM hereby sanction you with a warning and you are advised to desist from making similar comments in future or face tougher sanctions,” reads part of the statement referred to Mpulura and signed by FAM General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda.

And on Nyirenda, the FA found him guilty of violating article 57 of the FAM Disciplinary Code for insulting Mpulura in the media thereby violating the principles of fair play.

“FAM hereby sanctions you with a warning and you are advised to desist from making similar comments in future or face tougher sanctions,” reads the statement.

In a related development, FAM has also warned Nyasa Big Bullets coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan to desist from attacking match officials.

Ramadhan labelled referee Misheck Juba as incompetent during his side’s goalless draw against Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 Cup at Mulanje Park on Sunday.

“The Committee found you guilty of violating article 57 of the FAM Disciplinary Code as well as article 24.13 of the Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations for openly criticising a match official labelling him as biased and incompetent thereby violating the principles of fair play,” reads part of the statement.

The association has also warned the Bullets coach against making similar comments in future.