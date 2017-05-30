Malawi Police officer steals motor vehicle parts at Bakili Muluzi’s residence

Two days after police in Blantyre arrested a fellow officer for losing a gun at Ngolongoliwa’s Paramount installation on Sunday, another officer has been nabbed for stealing motor vehicle parts at former president Bakili Muluzi’s residence, Malawi24 has learnt.

Police files show that police have arrested Sargent Osman whose employment number is B2964 of B’COY.

Until his arrest on Monday, Seargent Moyo was among police men who has been guarding the former president.

Seargent Moyo is being accused of stealing a wheel spanner and motor vehicle lens at Muluzi’s home, BCA in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Meanwhile the spanner and 3 motor vehicle lens which the officer stole has since been recovered from his custody.

Police reports further say cases of theft of vehicle parts at the Former Head of state residents have been rampant and his colleagues strongly suspected Moyo to had a hand on theft evidenced by his arrest.

Moyo who is expected to appear before court today, has since been charged with theft of which he has pleaded guilty.