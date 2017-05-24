Robert Ng’ambi named among top five most valued foreign players in RSA

Malawian Robert Ng’ambi has made a cut into the list of top five most valuable foreigners playing in South Africa’s Absa Premiership.

Ng’ambi who plays for Platinum Stars has been one of the vital players for the Dikwena in the just ending season.

The 30 year old is valued at R9.5 million which is MK522 Million according to the list by Transfermarkt.

On the list Ng’ambi comes fourth just ahead of Ugandan Denis Onyango who is the shots stopper for Mamelodi Sundowns. He is valued at R8.7 million.

Topping the list is Zimbabwean Khama Billiat who price tag is at R24 million. The forward remains lethal in the rainbow nation and has been the match winner at several times for Sundowns.

He is followed by Supersport United’s Jeremy Brockie. The 29 year old New Zealander is placed at R13.1 million.

Ricardo Nascimento comes third. The Mamelodi Sundowns defender who is from Brazil is placed at R11.7 million.

Ngaimbi has 5 goals in the league this campaign and has featured for the Dikwena in 22 matches thus far.

He has been with the side since 2011 and his current contract with the club expires this June.