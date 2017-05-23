Time is now: RVG names squad for pre-camp training

…upbeat Malawi will adopt his football philosophy

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 26 man squad in what he dubs as ‘pre-camp’ training as the Flames prepare for the 2019 Afcon qualification clash against Comoros Island.

The Flames face Comoros on 10th June 2017.

In making the announcement at a press briefing in Blantyre on Monday, RVG said he wants to assess the players and see how they will adopt his passing football before he makes a final local squad to be joined by foreign based players next week.

“Time is now. The trainings will provide a platform for us in the technical panel to assess the performance of the players. We want them to be playing the passing game and be able to create chances and score,” said RVG.

He added: “it’s the players’ time to impress us and those who do will be in the call up for this game and the ones in the Cosafa Cup before us’’

In the Afcon Qualifiers, Malawi will after hosting Comoros head to Morocco for the second match in March next year.

In September next year the Flames will play back to back matches with Cameroon starting away then at home before traveling to Comoros.

The Flames also have the Cosafa Cup ahead of them. The tournament will be played in South Africa’s North West province from June 25-July 9, with the hosts also the defending champions after they claimed the trophy in Namibia last year.

The Flames have been drawn in Group A alongside Angola, Mauritius and Tanzania.

The coach has since indicated that the technical panel is fetching for a team they could play in a friendly to test his arsenals.

Foreign based players are expected to join in the coming week as the South African Premier Soccer league comes to an end.

RVG has also said he wants Malawi to have a kind of football that people will be familiar with and follow – saying the passing game has been tough due to among other things style of play and poor fields.

He has since called on local clubs to embrace the mission he has.

In the squad, new faces include Premier Bet Wizards’ Denis Chembezi, Moyale’s Khuda Muyaba and Be Forward Wanderers’ Jabulani Linje.

The players go into camp tomorrow and those that do not impress will not make a cut to the final squad.

Goalkeepers

William Thole

Leman Nthala

Ernest Kakhobwe

Brighton Munthali

Defenders

Chisomo Mpachika

Pilirani Zonda

Dennis Chembezi

John Lanjesi

Stanley Sanudi

Yamikani Fodya

Francis Mlimbika

Midfielders

Chikoti Chirwa

Young Chimodzi Jnr

Levison Maganizo

Ben Mbewe

Forwards and wingers

Innocent Bokosi

Jabulani Linje

Green Harawa

Khuda Muyaba

Yamikani Chester

Manase Chiyesa

Micium Mhone

Daliso Sailesi

Binwell Katinji