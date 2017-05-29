Malawi govt yet to confirm if it will employ teachers

Over 10,000 teachers who are yet to be recruited will have to continue waiting for posting as the 2017/18 financial year seems not favourable to them.

Though the ministry of education received a lion’s share of over K230 billion from the budget, the report does not show whether teachers are to be employed as disclosed by Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director Benedicto Kondowe.

Kondowe faulted the delay to employ the teachers as the student-teacher ratio is still high in Malawi.

He also faulted the decision of training teachers but failing to employ them saying it depicts waste of resources.

“We have noted that government is training a lot of teachers but failing to employ many of them and the 2017/18 budget report is not showing whether government is to employ them,” said Kondowe.

While concurring with Kondowe, Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Education Elias Chakwera urged government to give a provision of promotion to teachers as a way of motivating them to work hard.

“Teachers don’t get allowances they rely on salaries and if they are not promoted they are to be demotivated,” said Chakwera.

Reports indicate that over ten thousand teachers are still hopeful that one day they will receive an envelope assigning them to work in schools in Malawi.

Though the delay has been faulted, government has attributed the failure to lack of funds.