Mutharika makes fun of Kamlepo’s abduction

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday made fun of Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua’s abduction saying those who are still accusing him of shielding seven corrupt ministers should tie the ministers with ropes and drop them at Capital Hill Roundabout in Lilongwe.

Mutharika said this during installation of chief Ngolongoliwa as Paramount Chief of Lhomwe people.

In his remarks, Mutharika told the gathering that he does not know the seven corrupt ministers and asked people who have evidence to expose them.

Malawi’s head of state connected the issue of corrupt seven ministers to Kalua’s abduction saying such ministers should be abducted and thrown at Capital Hill Roundabout in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

“If you have problems giving me the names, just abduct them and tie them with blue or yellow strings and dump them at Capital Hill roundabout. I will find them there,” Mutharika said.

Kalua was abducted by unknown people earlier this month and he was found three weeks ago at Kwacha Roundabout in Blantyre.

Kalua had been accusing Mutharika of protecting corrupt ministers whom he said were involved in stealing K236 billion from government coffers.

But Mutharika has always asked for the names of the ministers so that he should take action.

Earlier this year, Mutharika fired former Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda after huge sums of money were found at his house.

Chaponda is also suspected of corrupt conduct during the purchase of maize from Zambia.