Drunk Malawi police officer loses rifle

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested a police officer who lost a gun at the installation of chief Ngolongoliwa as paramount chief.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the officer has been identified as constable Kampazanji.

On Sunday, President Peter Mutharika presided over the installation ceremony of Lhomwe paramount chief Ngolongoliwa.

Reports reaching this publication indicates that as the president was at the event, the police officer got heavily drunk.

Later, constable Kampazanji lost his rifle a development that worried his colleagues and they reported the matter to top officials who ordered the arrest of their workmate.

The gun was later found in one of the lorries the police officers used to travel to the event.

Meanwhile, Kampazanji is in police custody at Limbe police station but it is not clear if he will be charged.