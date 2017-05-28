Woman killed in car crash

A 24-year-old woman died on Wednesday after being struck by a Toyota Sienta Saloon at Luwuchi Trading Centre in Rumphi.

Rumphi police spokesperson Charles Mpezeni identified the victim as Nausi Ngwira.

He said the vehicle registration number RU 480 which had six passengers on board was travelling from Uliwa heading to Chiweta and upon arrival at Luwuchi Trading Centre along the M1 road it hit two pedestrians, the woman and his brother, who were walking on the dirty verge of the road.

“The driver lost control of the car as a result the motor vehicle swerved to the offside lane where it hit two pedestrians who were walking on the offside dirty verge heading the opposite direction,” Mpezeni said.

The woman died on the spot due to head injury while her brother, the other pedestrian, also sustained head injuries and has been admitted at Rumphi district hospital.

The driver escaped unhurt while four of the passengers sustained minor injuries.

The deceased hailed from Mwanyekezga village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi district.