News coming through indicate that High Court Judge Nyakwawa Usiwausiwa has died.

According to reports, the renowned Judge died in a road accident on his way from Mzuzu to his base in Blantyre.

Reports say he lost control of his vehicle as he was attempting to tget back in the lane after overtaking another vehicle.

”He was trying to get back in the lane after his vehicle overtook another one. But it veered off the road and hit a concrete pillar and landed in a maize garden on the same left side of the road.” one of the circulating messages reads.

Some reports say he died on the spot while others say he was rushed to the Kamuzu Cebtral Hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will provide the exact details in due course.

He was appointed High Court Judge on 15 December 2016.

Usiwausiwa’s name never missed in the headlines when he sentenced two gays, Tiwonge Chimbalanga and Steven Monjeza to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour some years ago.

MORE TO COME!