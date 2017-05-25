Hippo kills teenager in Rumphi

A hippopotamus on Wednesday killed a 16-year-old girl in Rumphi district.

According to police, the girl Rhoda Munthali got attacked by the animal while she was swimming at Rukuru River in the district.

Father of the deceased, Luka Munthali, 44, told police that his daughter died soon after she was attacked by the hippopotamus.

He said the girl together with her friends went to Rukuru River for swimming on this fateful day. As the girls were swimming, a hippopotamus attacked Rhoda.

She was rescued by her friends and later taken to Rumphi district hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem was conducted and results have revealed that death was due to loss of blood.