Zimbabwean pastor speaks with ‘God’ on phone

A video of a Zimbabwean pastor claiming to be on the phone with God during a prayer service has gone viral on social media.

In the video seen by Malawi24, Pastor Paul Sanyangore from Victory World International Ministries Church is seen having a phone conversation with “God” during church service.

The video, which had over 77000 views on YouTube on Monday, May 22, shows Sanyangore marching to the front of the stage with a woman dressed in a white dress, kneeling down, with both her hands in the air.

“Hello‚ is this heaven? I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the pastor asks on his cellphone.

“Praise the Lord,” a second man with a microphone is heard.

Later the congregation looks on what was happening‚ some in disbelief.

This was followed with “Ahh. Oh”‚ as the pastor seemingly listens intently as “God” speaks to him on the other end of the phone.

“I should ask her who is Sibo,” the pastor says out loud.

After asking the woman who Sibo is, the pastor then asks: “What else papa God? God is telling me to ask you why he is showing me a heart.”

The response to the next question was not heard as the lady lowered her voice as she was responding.

“He says we should pray for your children, two of them… He is saying one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic,” the lady was told by the pastor.

Some of the congregants were rejoicing and praising the pastor for his miraculous call with “God”.

The pasor then screamed: “Heaven is online.”

He ended his call by saying to the woman: “Your story has changed.”

However, people are questioning the pastor’s phone call with ‘God’ saying that it is impossible.