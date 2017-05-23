Malawi police worried over road accidents

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has expressed worry over the increase in number of accidents on the country’s roads.

According to a press statement released by the Malawi Police Service and signed by its publicist James Kadadzera, it has been learnt with shock that many people are dying due to continued road accidents.

Police say one factor causing unnecessary road accidents is the use of goods or open vehicles such as pickups, lorries, and trucks to ferry passengers from one destination to another.

“This is common in ‘Matola’, sports trips, weddings and even funerals.

“You as passengers are reminded by police to use Passenger vehicles (minibuses or buses) in such occasions for your own safety.

“The Police are also reminding you, drivers, to protect the lives of your passengers by ferrying them in roadworthy passenger vehicles and not in goods vehicles,” reads part of the statement.

The law enforcers have since encouraged drivers to seek a special permit from the Road Traffic Directorate and not from the Police in a situation where a goods only vehicle is to be used to ferry people.

Meanwhile, road users have been urged to join hands with the law enforcers by abiding to all road traffic rules and regulations so that road accidents should be reduced in the country.