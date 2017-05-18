TNM splashes out K3m in “Katamu Katamu” Mpamba agent promotion

As Mpamba agents continue to win cash prizes in the ongoing “Katamu Katamu” Mpamba agent promotion Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has dishes out K3 million during the promotion.

Launched in March, the promotion aims to reward valued Mpamba agents for their support in promoting mobile money transfers and strengthening financial inclusion in the country.

Speaking during the fifth draw, TNM’s Senior Manager–Consumer Services Madalitso Jonazi said the company is overwhelmed with the responses from Mpamba agents during the promotion.

“As TNM we are excited to reward the Mpamba agents from all four of TNM’s operating regions. This is the fourth draw and so far the progress has been very encouraging, and we would like to encourage even more agents to take part of the promotion as they are even more prizes to be given away including the grand prize of K1 million ,” said Jonazi

Jonazi said since the launch of promotion the company has given out K3 million to 40 agents in all four TNM operating regions and he has since encouraged agents to transcat more.

“Looking at the numbers we have registered, it is clear that people have embraced Mpamba as a convenient way of transacting at personal and business level with four more draws to go in the promotion including the grand draw I would like to encourage agents to transact more and stand a chance of winning K1 million grand prize,” he said.

During fifth draw, four agents (one from each region) were given K100, 000.00 each and another 4 won K50, 000.00 each.

Lilongwe based Mpamba agent Susan Nkhoma who is among the winners in the fifth draw thanked TNM for considering them.

“This is a way to go, TNM is rewarding us in this promotion and as one of Mpamba agents I’m very encouraged and excited,” said Nkhoma.

To qualify for the fortnightly prizes, TNM Mpamba agents are required to carry out a minimum of 150 transactions in a week. These transactions include either redeeming token, facilitating cash in or facilitating cash out. Four lucky agents, one from each region will walk away with K100, 000 and another four K50, 000 each during fortnight draws.

The promotion runs until June 30, 2017.