Malawi commended for sticking to diplomacy on Lake Malawi dispute

A political expert in the country has commended Malawi for using diplomacy to resolve the Lake Malawi wrangle with Tanzania.

Speaking to Malawi24, the political scientist Wonderful Mkhutche said diplomacy is the way to go in such situations.

“Malawi has to be commended for using acceptable means to solve this issue. Our approach has not been confrontational. Diplomacy is the way to go in such circumstances,” said Mkhutche.

Since 2012, Malawi and Tanzania have been holding talks on the dispute with help from a High Level Mediation Team led by former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano.

Further mediation talks on the dispute were expected to be held last week but Tanzania asked for the meeting to be cancelled.

Commenting on the issue, Mkhutche said the way Tanzania has cancelled the negotiations is suspicious especially to Malawi.

“The way Tanzania has cancelled the negotiations sends a wrong message to parties concerned, especially Malawi. They may have their own reasons but there is no any other way to resolve this matter apart from negotiating,” said Mkhutche.

He further expressed worry that the cancellation of the meeting will protract the wrangle. According to Mkhutche, this is the best time to solve the matter before the issue gets complicated.

“The longer it takes to solve this, the greater the risk of giving chance to interested parties in the resources to cause a conflict,” he said.

Malawi and Tanzania have been fighting over the ownership of part of the lake since 2012.

Malawi maintains that the boundary is the shoreline of Lake Malawi as established by Article 1(2) of the 1890 Anglo-German Treaty hence the lake belongs to Malawi in its entirety.

On the other hand, Tanzania claims that the boundary is the median line of the lake based on principles of customary international law. It even produced a new map showing the disputed portion of the lake as part of Tanzania.