Northerners are too jealous – Kamlepo

Rumphi East Parliamentarian Kamlepo Kalua has accused some people from the Northern Region of being behind his abduction saying they are jealous of him

Speaking during a rally in Rumphi district, Kalua said there are some people from the north who are too jealous and always aim to betray their fellow northerners in order to please their bosses.

“There are northerners who don’t wish other northerners well, there is too much jealousy among northerners. Northerners can sell you, they can destroy you for them to serve their masters.

“If you look at the whole process, you will find that a northerner is involved. Whatever we are going through you will find that a northerner is at the front of betraying his fellow northerner.” Kalua said.

The vocal parliamentarian has since promised that he will soon conduct a rally where he will reveal the names of all people behind his abduction.

Kalua was found over week ago at Kwacha roundabout in the commercial city of Blantyre with his hands and legs tied after he went missing for more than four days.

But the police claimed that Kalua faked his abduction since he was found clean shaven and smart.

They also dismissed Kalua’s claims that he was picked from Chileka at a site where he is constructing a house. The law enforcers said workers at the place told them that that three months have elapsed without seeing Kalua.