It’s not over – Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Nsazurwimo Ramadhan believes his side still has a chance to advance to the semi-finals of the Airtel Top 8.

Nyasa Big Bullets were humbled 1 nil at the hands of Silver Strikers in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.



But the Burundian coach has said he is very optimistic that the Blantyre giants will turn the tables this coming weekend.

The Bullets tactician added that his team is not out of the Airtel competition.

“It’s not yet over for Bullets in the Airtel Top 8, I have seen teams overturning a 4 goal deficit and I believe we can also do the same,” Ramadhan said.

He further stated that his side is very ready for their second leg tie against Silver this coming Sunday.

The cup is being sponsored by Airtel Malawi Limited to the tune of K66 million per season for three years with the champions carrying home K15 million.