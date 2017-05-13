Tnm super league week 2 preview; Big guns not in action

Nyasa Big Bullets, Be forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers will not be in action in the Tnm Super League this week as they will be playing in the Airtel Top 8 cup.

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) confirmed that eight teams will not be in action in this week’s Super League due to their participation in the Airtel Top 8 cup.

Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale Barracks, Azam Tigers, and Mafco fc are the other teams that will not be involved the top flight league action this week.

Sulom through its general secretary Tiya Nsomba Banda has released 4 mouth-watering fixtures that will be played on Saturday and Sunday in the Southern and Central regions of Malawi.

Fresh from their goalless draw against Nyasa Big Bullets, Chitipa United will be hosted by Premier Bet Wizards at Mulanje Park stadium on Saturday.

This is promising to be a cracker as both sides have promised nothing but a win and they all collected a point each from their opening fixtures against Bullets and Silver Strikers respectively.

Come Sunday, Dwangwa United will take on the Students of Mzuzu University in another titanic battle at Chitowe stadium and it is also looking to be a great game as both coaches will have all their quality players in.

In another game set for Sunday, Masters will take on Civil Sporting Club at Dedza stadium.

On the same day, Blantyre United will be in a tricky fixture when they take on their fellow rookies from the Northern Region Chitipa United at Mulanje Park Stadium.

The 2016 Super League week 7 fixtures are as follows:

Week 02

DAY 03

*Saturday 13th May, 2017*

Wizards F.C versus Chitipa United @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 04

*Sunday 14th May, 2017*

Dwangwa United versus Mzuni F.C @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Blantyre United versus Chitipa United @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

Masters Security F.C versus Civil Sporting Club @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs.