Zambian found with ivory in Malawi

A 26-year-old Zambian man has been arrested after being found with ivory worth K40 million in Mchinji district.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 in a telephone interview that the foreigner Nelson Goma was recently arrested along Mkanda-Mchinji road after he was found in possession of ivory weighing about 27 Kgs.

Lubrino told Malawi24 that police managed to apprehend the suspect and recover the stuff following a tip-off from a well-wisher.

“Preliminary police investigations have established that the suspect illegally entered Malawi using unchartered routes with the illicit protected specimen.

“However the foreigner has disclosed that he was in the country seeking for possible markets,” said Lubrino.

An expert from department of Malawi National Parks and Wildlife for an analysis confirmed the item to be an ivory (Loxodonta Africana).

The department has also valued the ivory at K40 million calculated at 2000 USD/Kg.

The suspect will appear before Mchinji First Grade Magistrate Court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of specimen of protected species contrary to Section 86 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act and illegal entry.