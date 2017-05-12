Kell Kay refuses to rest

Fresh from grabbing a Nyasa Music Award as best RNB artist, musician Kell Kay cannot just get comfortable with his success as he plans big.

Having been awarded on 5th May in the Nyasa music awards at an event held in Blantyre, his tally of recognitions increased to 2. His first award came last year in the Urban Music Party. With all these honours, he continues to act.

More soul touching music from the singer is on the way. As his fairy tale continues to unfold, the only prayer is for villains to go far, beyond vision.

Talking to Malawi24 on Wednesday, Kell Kay hinted on dropping an album later this year. However a word of gratitude to his fans took precedence.

“Thanks to God and my fans for the awards. I have so many plans this year, am working on an album which am planning to launch in September.”

The Undilore Ndipite hitmaker stressed he is not under pressure to defend the awards that is why it’s business as usual for him. Kell Kay however understands that local RNB has great artists and it continues to register others.

“Am not under pressure, am taking my time trying to give my fans the best. I haven’t released any song this year. Big up to Theo Thompson, Kelvin Sings and Gucci, they are doing well and I admire their work.”

This year the MC has only had his voice in other people’s projects as a featured artist. Blessed with a golden voice, it gives him a unique touch that distinguishes him from the rest.

Kell’s strong vocals have also been a blessing to other artists as he shines their songs when they involve him. Talk of songs like Mwano by Martse and the latest Daily by Gwamba, which are argued to be great as a result of his input.

The musician who has charmed Malawi, is expected to get more recognition should he maintain pace.