Malawians urged to donate to Red Cross

The Malawi Red Cross Society (MCRS) has encouraged Malawians to donate to it as a way of contributing to the operations of the society.

The appeal was made during the launch of the Red Cross Flag week which started on May 8 and will end on May 13.

MRCS president Ledson Changoli said the society is going through various challenges which are compounded by Malawians’ unwillingness to donate to the society.

“Malawi Red Cross is going through a lot of challenges especially financial challenges as we find problems in resource mobilization and most people in the country are not yet willing to donate to the operations of the society,” said Changoli.

He added that there is need for government to come in and support the society in its operations.

Commenting on the same, Minister of Health Peter Kumpalume urged Malawians to contribute to the flag week in order for many people to be helped.

“I urge all Malawians to make a contribution to the Red Cross society so that people are helped out there. It is a duty of everyone to donate to the Red Cross,” said Kumpalume.

He added that Malawians must not rely on people from outside the country to come and donate to the country in times of disasters.

Kumpalume appealed to all companies and Malawians to donate to the Red Cross to help it in its operations.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika who is the patron of Red Cross has donated K1 million to the organisation.

May 8 is also the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. This year’s World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was commemorated under the theme “Everywhere for Everyone.”