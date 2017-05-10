Malawian Pastor rapes a mentally ill girl

A 52-year-old pastor in Neno district has raped a 16-year-old mentally ill girl, police say.

District police publicist Raphael Kaliati said the suspect Pastor Juwao Antoniyo of United of God Church raped the teenager at Galeta village, T/A Mlauli in Neno.

According to Kaliati, on Friday the girl went to a maize mill with her sister and on the way back her sister went to visit a sick friend, leaving the victim to go home alone.

“Later the girl stopped at the pastor’s house to ask for water to drink and whilst there the suspect told her to go into the house to drink water,” Kaliati said.

After she got into the house, the pastor raped the girl. The victim reported the rape to her mother who later told officers at Ligowe police unit where they were issued with a report to access medical support.

The medical report revealed that the girl was really defiled and on Monday police went to the suspect’s house where they arrested him.

The suspect who is commonly known by the tittle ”pastor Joshua” will soon appear before court to answer charges of defilement.

Pastor Joshua comes from Siyali village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikhwawa district.