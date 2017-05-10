Malawian Pastor rapes a mentally ill girl

A 52-year-old pastor in Neno district has raped a 16-year-old mentally ill girl, police say.
District police publicist Raphael Kaliati said the suspect Pastor Juwao Antoniyo of United of God Church raped the teenager at Galeta village, T/A Mlauli in Neno.
According to Kaliati, on Friday the girl went to a maize mill with her sister and on the way back her sister went to visit a sick friend, leaving the victim to go home alone.
“Later the girl stopped at the pastor’s house to ask for water to drink and whilst there the suspect told her to go into the house to drink water,” Kaliati said.
After she got into the house, the pastor raped the girl. The victim reported the rape to her mother who later told officers at Ligowe police unit where they were issued with a report to access medical support.
The medical report revealed that the girl was really defiled and on Monday police went to the suspect’s house where they arrested him.
The suspect who is commonly known by the tittle ”pastor Joshua” will soon appear before court to answer charges of defilement.
Pastor Joshua comes from Siyali village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikhwawa district.
NANUSO ANA INU MBINAZI MUZIWONA KOGWEDEZERA MWAONA MWACHIMWISA POSTER
Lets hope the culprit will be taken to book,because most of such cases are futile because of the terminology used for the case stupid imbecile and how i wish the police to involve stakeholders like CHREA,PODCAM and FEDOMA because the victim has a disability to ensure that there is justice in this case.For more details i may be consulted on 0884 488 505/0996 687 651
Babylon is burning now
Not a Pastor but a devil’s follower
Real man of God can’t do this, may be the pastor is used by the evil sprit.
Za matsiku omaliza ndipo musadabwe nazo izi
We need to face him
Nanga why you hiding his face?
Mbusa wa nyere zopusa
Those are allegations.That pastor can’t do that.
Eish! Kaya zake izo Pastor.
This is so sick!!!!How can he raped a “mentally ill girl”he has to be totally insane or something!!!!bcoz only insane people have no emotion!Rot in HELL!!
Inu amene mumati ndinu pastor mukunyozetsa dzina lamulungu mwava ndinu zitsiru mapastor nonse
The real false pastors, give him life imprisonment
a busa agwilira mtsikana yemwe mutu wake tsugwila bwino ntchito koma a bale ndilibe mawu
For muthi
Kodi nchiyani abale mmalo moti munthu mumusanjike manja inu mukumtsekulira zipi lets stop this habit
eish!!!!.its an abomination God fobid…
Rot in jail
These are the last days and don’t be surprised because the scriputures are being fulfiled.
SICHINA MIPINGO YOMANGOYAMBITSA NGATI ZIPANI NDICHOMCHO MIPINGO YA BOMA YESU ANAIKANA KALE PA MATEYU 24: 23-27. MATEYU 24: 4-6. MATEYU 7: 22-24.
Real Pastor can’t do that,
he belongs to Demons kingdom.
Stiff punishment z suitable n others shld learn 4m that,
don’t tek nem of GOD in vain.
Tate wake ndi Dyabulosi ameneyu
aaaaaaa abusa bwanji kodi? mmalo momupempherera mwamugwiririra? abusa ku Malawi
End days
Kkkkkk Azibusa Aulendo Uno, Last Days.
another holy spirit at his best.
But when they give them babies they disappear.This pastor took advantage of victim’s ill health. I think he is ill too, i can’t see the difference.
does he did it in the name of God?
hiii mwina amafuna kukhwimira mpingo
Eish alowelelepo ambuye
Azibusa achinyengo ngat achakwera awa maitanidwe mulibemo
Akanakhala Chaponda Sakanamangidwa, Koma Popeza Ndi Paster, Ayenera Akalowe
And all this nonsense they do it in the name of Jesus.
amafuna kuva kukoma mmati atani
Mapastor Mapastor Achan… Kenako Muzituuza kut Ma Last days… ZaWeed Baas..
Pastor nayenso ndimunthu! Kkkkkk anaiwonamo
Write a comment…munthu wachautayo muchikwesa munavuta eee
What Was His Problem?Unmarsied May Be?
Hahaa….accordin to pasita thought’s,”mentally ill ndi mutu osati punana”,what adisgrace.
The so- called pastor not a pastor. He is stupid,
koma zitithandiza zimenezi, akazi onsewa nkumagwirira ana? moti abusawo analibe olo k500 kukawapatsa akazi ogulitsawa basi iwo ndikuzipepesa. ndakwiya naye hvy pastor ameneyi
Kkkkk, anthu obisala mudzina la yesu ndichifukwa chache anthu awa anakanidwa kale ndi yesu pa Mateyu 24: 23-27. Mateyu 24: 4-6. Mateyu 7: 22-24. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ akuti kukagula ku bala kuopa matenda. koma mwana ndiye zakazo mwanayo kumvetsa chisoni kwambili.
mmmm zomvetsa chisoni 52 yrs vs 16 yrs. satana akugwiradi ntchito yake kwa iwo akuwerenga koma osachita
Whoz name is he o f which church.
Anthu amulungu alero.20years kundende,makiyi apite pansi panyanja.Ayamba kuputsa azibusawa tsopano.
vuto kupolice chnyengo atuluka posachedwapa,
It’s not a pastor. Every satanists and witchdoctors call themselves pastors to confuse the innocent people.
Talking truth
ayambako azibuxa 6yearz ku prizon
These so called pentecostal churches eeiiish