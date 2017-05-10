Recent News
Malawian Pastor rapes a mentally ill girl

A 52-year-old pastor in Neno district has raped a 16-year-old mentally ill girl, police say.

District police publicist Raphael Kaliati said the suspect Pastor Juwao Antoniyo of United of God Church raped the teenager at Galeta village, T/A Mlauli in Neno.

According to Kaliati, on Friday the girl went to a maize mill with her sister and on the way back her sister went to visit a sick friend, leaving the victim to go home alone.

“Later the girl stopped at the pastor’s house to ask for water to drink and whilst there the suspect told her to go into the house to drink water,” Kaliati said.

After she got into the house, the pastor raped the girl. The victim reported the rape to her mother who later told officers at Ligowe police unit where they were issued with a report to access medical support.

The medical report revealed that the girl was really defiled and on Monday police went to the suspect’s house where they arrested him.

The suspect who is commonly known by the tittle ”pastor Joshua” will soon appear before court to answer charges of defilement.

Pastor Joshua comes from Siyali village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikhwawa district.

58 Comments

  3. LYNESS MANDUWA PODCAM on

    Lets hope the culprit will be taken to book,because most of such cases are futile because of the terminology used for the case stupid imbecile and how i wish the police to involve stakeholders like CHREA,PODCAM and FEDOMA because the victim has a disability to ensure that there is justice in this case.For more details i may be consulted on 0884 488 505/0996 687 651

  31. Solo Taona on

    But when they give them babies they disappear.This pastor took advantage of victim’s ill health. I think he is ill too, i can’t see the difference.

  47. Rashid Makiy on

    koma zitithandiza zimenezi, akazi onsewa nkumagwirira ana? moti abusawo analibe olo k500 kukawapatsa akazi ogulitsawa basi iwo ndikuzipepesa. ndakwiya naye hvy pastor ameneyi

    • Jafali Milanzie on

      Kkkkk, anthu obisala mudzina la yesu ndichifukwa chache anthu awa anakanidwa kale ndi yesu pa Mateyu 24: 23-27. Mateyu 24: 4-6. Mateyu 7: 22-24. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ akuti kukagula ku bala kuopa matenda. koma mwana ndiye zakazo mwanayo kumvetsa chisoni kwambili.

