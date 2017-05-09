Chakwera blasts Mutharika over public reforms

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has blasted President Peter Mutharika over his government’s failure to implement public reforms.

Responding to Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address on Monday, Chakwera said in Malawi there are no reforms but rampant abuse of funds by politically connected individuals in the so called reform program.

Chakwera who is also Malawi Congress Party president gave an example of a situation that happened last year in which a highly respected Finance Director resigned from her position because she was being forced to make fake payments and the government said and did nothing.

“When he stood before this House, President Mutharika mentioned the word “reform” around 25 times, when we all know that the only place in his Government you can be sure to find plenty of reform is in his speeches. The truth is that President Mutharika wouldn’t recognize reform if it hit him in the face.

“But in this area, Mr Speaker Sir, I believe I have some useful experience that the President might find helpful. What I know from my own experience of leading the Malawi Congress Party through a steady process of reform is that one of the first signs that reform is really happening is when those within your ranks who are comfortable with the status quo begin to actively and publicly oppose your efforts to change it,” reads part of the statement.

He continued saying that if everyone in Mutharika’s party, cabinet, or government is comfortable with the way he conducts business, then it is a sign that everything is exactly the same as what they are used to, and that all talk of reform is nothing but talk.

He also questioned Mutharika on the splitting of ESCOM into two independent companies saying, although it is a welcome development, it has been compromised by government’s decision to politically handpick those who will lead the new company.

“As a case in point, recently new leadership was put in place at ESCOM without any interviews at all despite the fact that this is a public institution whose job vacancies should be open to all qualifying Malawians.

As a result, Mr.Speaker Sir, the Mutharika Government is creating shortages in electricity through its political interference in the institution that supplies it. That is not reform,” said Chakwera.