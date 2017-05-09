Teachers unhappy with Malawi Govt

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has expressed dissatisfaction with the way Malawi Government is addressing teachers’ complaints.

This is according to a press statement jointly signed by TUM president Willie Malimba, secretary general Charles Kamchenga and treasure general Ernest Chirwa.

In the statement, TUM says government is failing to address critical issues concerning teachers in Malawi. The body has pointed fingers at government for until now failing to pay salary arrears of some teachers a thing which has been there for some time.

The body has since urged Ministry of Education to immediately adjust the salaries of promoted teachers and also promptly arrange to clear the salary arrears accrued thereon.

According to the statement, government is also yet to send letters of promotion to some teachers who were promoted last year.

“It is worrying to note that letters of promotion for Grade J teachers are still being processed considering that the promotions were effected way back last year. Ministry of Education has committed to finalize processing of these letters by 19th May 2017, which falls within two weeks from now,” says the statement.

However, the body noted that that letters of promotion for Grade I self-upgraded teachers promoted in May 2016 have been dispatched and that most of the teachers have already received the letters.

TUM also expressed gratitude to government for paying salary arrears to some teachers in April 2017 when the sum of MK154 million was disbursed and also noted that the sum of MK252 million is expected to be disbursed in May 2017 as well.