Nsanje teachers set to go on strike

Teachers in Nsanje district are set to go on strike on Monday to force government to pay them their April, 2016 salaries.

The 518 teachers will take the industrial action after government failed to meet the promise it made to the concerned teachers.

The teachers were first promised by Nsanje District Commissioner Gift Rapozo that they would receive their money by April 30 this year after they went on strike for 7 weeks leaving learners without attending classes for a huge part of the first term.

The teachers called off their strike in the hope that they would get their money by the end of April.

However, the concerned teachers have been waiting since April 30 for the coming of FDH messages into their mobile phones to mark the entry of their salaries but to no avail.

The irate teachers have since vowed to resume the strike come Monday saying they will only go back to work after receiving their money.