DPP wants its youth who beat up police officers fled

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is tirelessly working behind the curtains to have charges against its 22 cadets who beat up Malawi police officers dropped.

Sources privy to Malawi24 say the ruling party wants the 22 fled to save the image of party. The DPP is however yet to make a statement on the matter.

The angry cadets went into a disagreement with the law enforcers who were discharging their duties at Tsangano road block in Ntcheu district some days ago.

Police say the cadets were heading to Lilongwe where President Peter Mutharika was opening the 2017/18 budget session.

National Police Publicist, James Kadadzela says tempers flare when the cadets exchanged words with the officers at the road block before they (DPP cadets) opted to beat them.

They were later arrested in Lilongwe before being granted bail.

They have been charged with an act that may cause grievance harm.

Recently DPP officials barred Lilongwe City Council deputy Mayor Juliana Kaduya from attending commissioning ceremony of Malawi National Fibre Backbone Project which President Peter Mutharika also attended.

Reports say that DPP suspects Kaduya of working with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) since she supported and voted for MCP’s Desmond Bikoko who won as the Mayor of Lilongwe after defeating DPP’s Akwame Bandawe during the mayoral elections of the city earlier this year.