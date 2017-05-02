Chanco students hopeful

Chancellor College students have expressed optimism that their petition to University of Malawi (UNIMA) Chancellor, President Peter Mutharika, will be addressed.

The students have uttered this with only five days gone since they delivered the petition to Mutharika who is yet to respond to the concerns raised in letter.

In their petition, the students asked Mutharika to intervene in the Chanco stand-off so that the institution should be opened.

The delay to open the college is due to a strike by lecturers aimed at forcing authorities to level their salaries with other lecturers working with institutions under UNIMA.

The college’s students union president Sylvester Ayuba James said in an interview that they are yet to get a response from their chancellor.

“There is no latest development. We are still waiting for the Chancellor’s response and we will be a little hasty to ask why that he hasn’t responded.

“Since we delivered it on Thursday that means we had only Friday and after that it was a weekend and today is Monday a holiday (Labour Day) I would say we should wait for two or three days to see what turns out,” he explained.

He further said that the students are expecting the president to intervene and resolve the matter quickly since this issue is currently damaging the country’s reputation.

“Our expectation is that the Chancellor would see the need to urgently resolve the dispute and have the college opened because the delay in opening the college is causing damage to the students, the college itself and the nation,” concluded Ayuba James.

Last week the students went to the streets of the country’s major cities except Blantyre and peacefully protested against the delayed opening.