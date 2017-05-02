MCP supporters to leave party

One of the country’s political experts Mustafa Hussein has warned the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that it is at risk of losing many members due to internal wrangles.

Hussein was reacting to the current MCP wrangle in which top members of the party have called for a convention without knowledge of the party’s leader.

The grouping led by Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo has called for an emergency convention slated for July this year aiming at ousting the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera.

Kaliwo on Saturday told the media in Blantyre that due to growing concerns by party chairpersons across the country and with the backing of the party’s constitution, it was necessary to call for the convention set for July 7th to July 9th at a yet to be disclosed venue to resolve the internal squabbles that have plunged the party into a chaotic state.

However, Chakwera has insisted that the party will not hold a convention soon saying he is the one in charge of everything in the party.

But according to the political expert, the development has shown total disagreement in the party and will lead to mass exodus.

“This is telling us that the party has a lot of problems which need to be addressed seriously because some of the members have lost their trust with the leadership. Am saying so because it is impossible that a group of people can organize a convention without the knowledge of the president.

“This could seriously affect them in the coming 2019 elections. If they want to do better, they need to end the wrangles earlier,” said Hussein.

Kaliwo is accusing Chakwera of snubbing his calls for a face to face meeting to resolve some of the issues that have been making rounds in the media about the party’s leadership.

According to Article 40 of the MCP constitution, an emergency convention can only be called if the party’s national executive committee resolves by two thirds of its membership, or at the request of half the number of the district committees.