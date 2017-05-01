Three fraudsters jailed for seven years

Three men have been sentenced to seven years in jail for using a fake cheque to buy items worth K1.7 million.

Limbe police assistant public relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the convicts as Harold Mpoya (40), Stafford Moyo (34) and Clement Ndagoma (35).

He said the three were convicted of forgery and uttering false document after they bought items worth K1.7 million using a fake cheque.

“The three on 30 June, 2016 went to Bremat Safety Solutions Company in Limbe town to buy items worth K1,718,375 using a fake Standard Bank cheque,” Nhlane said.

But as bosses of the company wanted to verify from the bank, one of the men sneaked out and the two remaining ones were detained and later taken to police.

The bank authorities then confirmed that the cheque was a fake and police managed to arrest the one that sneaked out.

When they appeared at Limbe second grade magistrate court, Mpoya, Ndagoma and Moyo pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and uttering a false document.

During mitigation, the three asked for lenient sentences since they have families to look after.

However, the presiding magistrate said that the offence was a serious one and he slapped them with a 7 year jail term each.

Mpoya comes from Magwira village in Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo, Moyo is from Kwasema village in Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikhwawa while Ndagoma hails from Yohane village in Traditional Authority Nkhulambe in Phalombe.