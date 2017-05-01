LL bus depot police unit an eyesore

Travellers have dubbed the Lilongwe Bus Depot police unit as an eyesore which does not give them confidence that there is security in the depot.

Lilongwe as capital city of the country needs beautiful structures but this is different with the small building that is housing the police unit of main depot of Malawi’s capital city.

A traveller coming from Mzuzu going to Blantyre via Lilongwe expressed concern over the state of the small building that passes for a police unit in the depot.

According to the woman who did not want to be named, Lilongwe bus depot deserves a good building to be called police unit that can activate morale among police officers to provide standard security.

The woman told Malawi24 that the city council has a role to play in making the police unit to be looking modern.

“Lilongwe main bus depot accommodates a lot of people some of whom are foreigners and indigenous people, some people board night buses and that’s the time that they need maximum security and renovating this building into a nice building can assure of their safety during the night,” she said.

“This bus depot connects the city to other districts like Kasungu, Mangochi, Salima and Nkhotakota among others where tourists go to pay a visit and they must feel comfortable that they are secured just upon seeing the infrastructure of the police unit. They must feel confident that nothing is likely to happen to them because tourism also contributes to the development of the country,” she added.

In a separate interview with this publication, another traveller concurred with the woman saying Lilongwe City Council must regard construction of a police unit in the depot as a serious issue.

According to the man, the city council must also consider reconstructing part of the fence of the bus depot that fell down sometime back.