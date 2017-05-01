Nomads’ injury woes worsens

Be Forward Wanderers will start the new season without three key strikers after Ishmael Thindwa joined the club’s list of injured strikers.

Thindwa sustained the injury on Saturday during Malawi’s 1-0 defeat to Madagascar in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary second leg at Bingu National Stadium.

He limped off in the 7th minute to add more striking problems for the Lali Luban boys.

The latest injury leaves the Nomads with Jafali Chande as the only striker going into the new 2017 TNM Super League season which kicks off on 6th May.

Amos Bello and Jabulani Linje are nursing lengthy injuries sustained during pre-season games.

Forward Peter Wadabwa is not fit – putting to a halt fears he could miss the Nomads’ first Super league matches.

Earlier last week, general secretary Mike Butao told MBC that if the situation will not change, the Nomads will be forced to invade the transfer market yet again for a top striker who is a free agent.

“If the situation continues like this, we will have no choice but to invade the transfer market for a quality striker who is a free agent considering the fact that transfer window is closed,” he said.