Kamlepo Kalua blocks MRA

Outspoken Rumphi East Parliamentarian Kamlepo Kalua has obtained a court injunction restraining the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) from confiscating his two vehicles.

MRA suspects that Kamlepo brought the two vehicles into the country without paying duty.

Last week the police together with MRA officials invaded Kalua’s house in search of Land cruiser registration number KA 8966 and Mercedes Benz registration RU 5437.

The High court in Blantyre has since found that the two cars in question were bought using proper procedures since a legislator is allowed to buy a maximum of two vehicles without paying duty.

Kalua’s lawyer Wanangwa Hara has urged the police to stop investigating further on the matter.

Hara added that he has evidence that government wants Kamlepo “arrested” on the same charges.

Meanwhile the police are yet to receive the injunction document.