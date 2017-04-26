APM speaks tough on harmful cultural practices

President Peter Mutharika has told Malawians to do away with harmful cultural practices if the country is to make strides in development.

Mutharika made the remarks during the swearing in ceremony of Cecilia Chazama as new Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Mutharika, people in the country should abandon harmful cultural practices and focus on good ones that can help to build the country.

“There are aspects of culture that are good and others are outdated and barriers to development. For instance, customs that promote unity and help us to deal with problems we face in our societies ought to be encouraged, promoted and sustained,” said Mutharika.

“Similarly, those cultural practices that are harmful and slow down development will take us nowhere .The sooner we do away with them, the better for our nation.”

Malawi’s head of state mentioned some harmful cultural practices such as hlazi, kujura nthowa, kulowa kufa or kupita kufa among others which he said must be discontinued if Malawi wants to win the battle against HIV/AIDS.

He then asked Chazama to be at forefront in informing Malawians about these unwanted cultural practices.

Mutharika warned the minister to desist from corrupt activities to avoid being caught by the long arm of the law saying her office demands transparency and accountability.

“As I said many times, corruption is a menace in society and deprives the government of the limited resources that are available for development practices,” Mutharika stressed.

Chazama replaced Mulanje Central lawmaker Patricia Kaliati who was fired weeks ago.