Chief Lukwa summons MCP legislator over funeral commotion

Members of Senior Chief Lukwa’s family from Kasungu have summoned a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for causing commotion at the funeral of Lukwa’s mother over the weekend.

According to the family members, MCP Parliamentarian for Kasungu Central Amon Nkhata has a case to answer for giving his condolences despite a ban from the family.

The family is reported to have banned politicians from speaking at the funeral except those from government.

The development witnessed district governor for Democratic Progressive Party in Kasungu Oswald Chirwa snatching a microphone from Nkhata when he tried to give his condolences.

The incident led to a commotion that saw Chief Lukwa’s mother being buried without a proper church service.

Now the tribunal court has summoned Nkhata for trying to speak despite the order from bereaved family.

The Chief said the incident caused health problems arguing that his Blood Pressure (BP) went up.

“Right now my BP is 160/99 but on that particular day it was 288/116 so am recovering now,” said the chief.

He further backed DPP’s Chirwa saying the family members were also about to snatch the microphone from Nkhata for not respecting the ban.

Meanwhile, Nkhata has disclosed his willingness to appear before the court arguing he sees nothing wrong to give condolences.

“I will go, whatever the case and whatever the situation,” said Nkhata.