Chazama will help me achieve my government’s agenda – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said he believes the newly appointed minister of civic education, culture and community development Cecelia Chazama will help government achieve its agenda.

He said this on Tuesday when the minister took an oath of allegiance at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Mutharika said when he decided to make the change to the cabinet, Chazama’s name quickly came to his mind.

“When I decided to make this change to the cabinet her name quickly came into my mind because I have been impressed with her professionalism, commitment and dedication to duty,” said Mutharika.

He added that he regards Chazama as a capable woman who will undoubtedly help him in his work since she served well as Chairperson of the Women Caucus in Parliament and First Vice President for Pan-African Parliament Women Caucus.

According to Mutharika, Chazama has now vowed to take care of the interests of the people of Malawi by keeping the oath and walking the talk.

He further said that as minister she is now at the pinnacle of the government policy making and strategic decision-making machinery.

“She is constitutionally responsible for contributing towards national development. The office of Cabinet Minister demands confidentiality, hard work, and integrity. And I expect nothing less than the highest standards,” he said.

Chazama was appointed minister following the firing of Mulanje Central Parliamentarian Patricia Kaliati.