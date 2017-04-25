Two referees suspended over misuse of money

Mzuzu District Referees Committee has suspended two Super League referees for misappropriating money amounting to K150,000, Malawi24 has learnt.

The two are James Chisunkha and Newton Nyirenda who are treasure and general secretary of the committee respectively.

According to the committee, the two were forging payment documents and took the money for personal use.

The K150,000 was sourced through the 10 percent cut the committee gets from the money referees receive after officiating a match.

Chairman of the committee Charles Kalinga said they have already sent suspension letters to the two referees.

“The committee suspended them after noticing that there were some fishy things on the report the two produced,” said Kalinga.

However, Limbani Chisambi who is interim general committee told Malawi24 that Kalinga has also been suspended due to the same issue.

He said the referees will remain suspended until investigations on the matter are completed.

The two suspended referees could not be reached for comment.