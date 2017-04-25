Super League stars to miss start of the season

Two Super League aces will miss the start of the 2017 season as they are yet to recover from injuries suffered in a road accident.

Moyale Barracks’ striker Gastin Simkonda and defender Chrispine Fukizi are still nursing injuries and will not be available for selection at the start of the season.

The club’s coach Charles Kamanga confirmed this in an interview with Malawi24 on Sunday.

“Yes we will start the league without our hard hitter Gastin Simkonda and Fukizi, the two are not fully recovered.

“We feel bad because we were thinking that by the time to start the league they will be fine but the doctor said no they are not recovered and they cannot play football. We hope they will join us before the end of the first round,” he said.

Kamanga however revealed that defender Love Mitengo and midfielder Boy Boy Chima are fit and they started training with their fellow players last week.

Simkonda, Mitengo, Fukizi and Chima sustained injuries after they were involved in a road accident last month in Mzimba.

The players were on their way to Lilongwe to join other players from Red Lions and Kamuzu Barracks who were selected to represent the Malawi Defence Force in a friendly match with a Tanzanian military team.