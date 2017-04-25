Tributes pour in for Singh

Different political parties in the country are continuing to pour in their tributes following the death of Independence United Party president Hellen Singh.

The politician died on Saturday evening at the Adventist Hospital in Blantyre following a long illness.

Former speaker of Malawi Parliament who is also president of New Labour Party Sam Mpasu has described Singh as a unique woman and said the nation has lost a great person.

“She was unique among our women in a sense that she wasn’t shy in taking over the leadership role in business as well as in politics.

“Her passing away is a great loss to the nation not only to the political field but also to the business field,” he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) publicity secretary Ken Ndanga said Singh’s contribution to Malawi will never be forgotten.

“During the last elections she was one of the contenders and despite our differences in terms of political affiliation, UDF and her party had same idea of taking Malawi to the next level.

“Being one of the few ladies that came to join the race and taking a challenge that is shunned by most women I think that her contribution can’t be forgotten by some of us,” said Ndanga.

In the meantime, the bereaved family has announced that the deceased stated before she died that her body should not be buried into a grave but rather cremated and that will be done this coming Tuesday.

Singh was one of the presidential candidates during the general elections in 2014 of which she lost in all the regions of Malawi.