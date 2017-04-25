MIJ to crown Mr and Miss MIJ

The Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ), Lilongwe campus will on 30th April crown Mr and Miss MIJ during an occasion that has been organized by the institution.

Speaking with Malawi24, one of the organizers Samson Chitsamba said the institution has organized the ‘MIJ Got Talent’ show in which the most beautiful and mannered girl and the most handsome and behaved boy at the tertiary education provider will be crowned.

“The show has been made possible to showcase the talent of the students at the institution that has been hidden for a long time. There will be dancing competition, singing, poetry, MIJ cypher presentation, rap battles and finally the long awaited crowning of Mr and Miss MIJ, Lilongwe campus,” Chitsamba said.

According to Chitsamba the show is open to everyone who feels to do so.

“Every student is encouraged to take part in this mega show disregarding the levels of academic ladder. Even a certificate one student is encouraged to participate,” he said.

In a separate interview with this publication, one of the aspirants for Miss MIJ Lilongwe campus said she is aiming to be crowned despite being a certificate student.

Mervis Chayaka, 20, said she is confident she will lead her fellow girls at the institution.

“I understand that I am in Certificate One and people feel like I cannot make it. I am driven by self-confidence and I know that the post is deserving me because I have productive manifesto,” Mervis said.

She further said that her aim is to turn things around when she will be crowned because the current holder of the position has done nothing tangible.

“My aim is to be active by being an ambassador of the girls at the college. I will introduce clubs only for female students that will be geared at making them to believe in themselves and that in life everything is possible,” Mervis said.

“I understand that pressure is there because of people’s perception that I am just in basic level but with vast leadership that I have things can be good if I can assume the position. I once led Salima Shooting stars to win two trophies when I was a captain and I was a choir mistress at Kachere CCAP for 2 consecutive years,” she added.

The show will also bring together artists such as King Chambiecco, Roy View, Toria, AB Deevado, Amuna Misso and Exergie.

The event will take place at Malawi Institute of Journalism in Upland house next to Crown Hotel in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

Tickets are being sold at K500 to students and K800 to outsiders.