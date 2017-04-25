Flames return home

Malawi national team players have arrived home from Madagascar where they played the first leg of the Chan qualifier last weekend at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

The Flames returned home through Chileka International Airport and they will proceed into camp in Lilongwe to start preparing for the return leg which will take place at Bingu National stadium this weekend.

Ronny Van Geneugden’s side lost 1 nil in their preliminary first leg qualifier and this weekend they will be hoping to overturn the deficit.

During the match it was the Berea Stars of Madagascar who dominated and made Malawi to dance to their tune but they scored only one goal thanks to the Malawi National team goal custodian Ernest Kakhobwe who made several saves to frustrate the home team.

Meanwhile the Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has said he is very optimistic that his team will proceed to the next level of the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) as they will beat Madagascar at the Bingu National Stadium.

The national team coach has also said he will change his tactics during the second leg.

According to information at hand, former Jomo Cosmos and Blue Eagles midfielder Micium Mhone, veteran Joseph Kamwendo and Binwell Katinji have joined the squad in Lilongwe so as to help them team in their second leg match on 29th April.

Some reports are also indicating that Isaac chair Kaliati has been recalled to the team which will be preparing to face the Berea Stars of Madagascar.

For the Malawi National team to proceed to the next round of the competition they need to beat Madagascar by at least 2 goals.