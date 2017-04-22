Man found hanging from tree in Bunda forest

A week after three people were found decapitated in Bunda Forest, a man has also been found dead in the same forest.

According to a person at the scene of the incident, the victim whose particulars are yet to be identified was found hanging from a tree in the forest on Friday.

The source said some people at the scene claimed that the man had been murdered elsewhere and dumped in the forest while others suspected that he hanged himself.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the issue.

Recently, three beheaded bodies were also found in the same forest. The three were a woman, man and child.

The bodies of the three people were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital pending for identification.