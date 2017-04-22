W-Twice shining with latest singles

W-Twice is on song with its April double release enjoying handsome “ear-time” across the country.

The group earlier this month let out two songs, Afana Chimodzimodzi and Ndinyamulidwa which features local urban music giants. The two products have proved to be songs to listen to after the receiving end has responded in a desirable manner.

Afana Chimodzimodzi is also having an impact in visual. The Ndirande boys did not want to wait for the audio to lose the hit then work on its visual, thus they hired services of VJ Ken in video production.

Ndinyamulidwa, an all-star collaboration, features Martse, Phyzix, Blackjack, Lady Pace and Nepman. As the only female artist, Lady Pace refused to be suppressed as she energetically delivered her verse.

The clique is in high spirits with the success story of their projects currently on local music sites. It told this publications last week that it needs more support.

“We have served Malawians with two projects, thank God we managed to shoot a video for one of the songs,” said the group

Having mastered the art of producing music, W-Twice took it into their own hands to bake the two songs. They own a studio called Street Rush Records in Ndirande.

Their last hot project was Wadutsa Pompa whose remix attracted a bunch of big names in urban music.