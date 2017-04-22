Tony Chitsulo burial today

The body of the former Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers and Flames Under 20 striker Tony Chitsulo will be laid to rest today at Bangwe Cemetery just behind Dessert Ground where the player his footballing career started.

Chitsulo died on Friday evening after a long battle with TB at the age of 32.

He came to limelight in 2008 when he inspired Flames Under 17 to a Zone Six championship in South Africa before shining at African Youth Championship in Algeria where he caught the attention of many foreign clubs but he failed to secure any deal.

Chitsulo then had a perfomance to remember during the Under 20 world cup in Nigeria where he competed against the world’ best players who are currently shining for their clubs in Europe.

Following his perfomance with the Under 20, Chitsulo was given his first senior national team call up by the then Flames coach Kinnah Phiri but to the surprise of many, the striker turned down the call up.

In 2009, the striker won the golden boot award with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League after forming a deadly combination with Green Harawa.

He was part of the squad that won back to back championship with the Bankers.

However, his career came to an end when he got himself into a transfer dispute with Silver Strikers when he was featured for Wanderers while on contract with the Bankers.