Police yet to identify headless bodies

Malawi Police in the capital, Lilongwe are yet to identify three people who were found dead without heads on Good Friday.

The bodies of the three – a man, a woman and a child – were found in Bunda forest within the city.

Public relations officer for Lilongwe Police Kingsley Dandaula has said the bodies were discovered by some herdsmen who were feeding their cows in the forest.

“What happened is that some herdsmen found three headless bodies in the forest then they informed some people who called to inform us and later our men rushed to the scene.

“So far their identities and the reasons why the three have been murdered are not known,” he said.

Currently, the bodies are being kept at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the City and the law enforcers are asking people that have some information regarding the issue to report to the police.

“It’s a challenge for us to identify these bodies since they were found without heads. We ask those who know something concerning the issue at hand to come and tell us,” concluded Dandaula.

The police have also urged people whose relatives are missing to report to them.