Police must trace culprits behind fake Chilima letter – Dausi

Malawi’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has urged police to expose people behind a bogus letter which claims that Vice President Saulos Chilima will resign.

On Sunday, social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp was stormed with a fake letter that appears to be questioning the blackout the state broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has given Chilima and claims that the vice president will quit within 12 months.

Reacting to the letter, Dausi said the letter is false and the one who is behind it should face the law.

According to Dausi, authoring such a document is a serious offence since it can cause public disorder in the country.

“Police should follow up this letter to explore its depth. It is a serious offence to write something that can cause public disorder and doubts among people.

“We don’t know what the aim of the writer was. Police must make sure to find the person who is behind this unwelcome development,” Dausi said.