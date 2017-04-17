Woman arrested for dumping newborn

Police at Monkey Bay in Mangochi district have arrested a 24-year-old woman for concealing birth and dumping her baby.

According to the district’s police files, the suspect has been identified as Veronese Michael from the area of Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.

The suspect is said to have given birth while six month pregnant at her house in the just ended week.

Later she went to Monkey bay Community Hospital where she told health officials that she had had a miscarriage.

However, health workers from the institution were suspicious of her and later reported the matter to Mangochi police.

After she was questioned, the woman revealed that she dumped the baby because she couldn’t manage to look after three children as she already has two other kids.

Meanwhile, the woman is in police custody and she will soon appear before court to answer charges of hiding birth and murder.