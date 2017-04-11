Nyamilandu pleads for patriotism from Flames players

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has pleaded with Flames players to be patriotic whenever playing for the national team.

He was speaking on Saturday morning at Mpira Village in Chiwembe during the unveiling ceremony of Belgium’ Ronny Van Geneugden as new Flames head coach.

In his speech, the FA boss said patriotism is the main key if the team is to return back to the winning ways.

“We expect total commitment from the players whenever playing for the team. Patriotism is the key if we are to return back to the winning ways. I am asking all the players playing for the national team to develop the winning mentality, to fight for the nation whenever they are in the field of play. ”

“We have unveiled the new coach but if he is to be very succesful, we need players who are committed and ready to fight for the nation,” he said.

The Flames had a very disappointing African Cup of Nationa qualifying campagn last year when they finished bottom of group L with four points from six games.

Van Geneugden’s next campaign is an away trip to Madagascar in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers on 22 April before a return leg a fortnight later.

The new coach signed a two year deal with the FA.